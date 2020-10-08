Thursday, October 8, 2020 Insider Vivid Ink creates new sister company: Vivid Imprint By Stephanie Riegel - October 8, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Baton Rouge-based printing and digital graphics company Vivid Ink has expanded, with the creation of a sister company—Vivid Imprint—which specializes in printing corporate branding products for local companies. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in