Monday, October 19, 2020 Insider Valencia Park developers buy nearly 3 acres across from current site By Holly Duchmann - October 19, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print A month after receiving the green light to begin construction, the developers of the multifamily Valencia Park have purchased nearly 3 acres of land across the street We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in