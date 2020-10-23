Friday, October 23, 2020 Insider Tommy Spinosa files plans for multifamily complex in Spanish Town By Stephanie Riegel - October 23, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print A concept image from Developer Tommy Spinosa plans for a 30-unit multifamily complex in Spanish Town at Capitol Drive and North Sixth Street. Developer Tommy Spinosa is moving forward with plans for a 30-unit multifamily complex in Spanish Town at Capitol Drive and North Sixth Street. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in