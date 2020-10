We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Public safety agencies in Baton Rouge could see their revenues increase next year if the Metro Council approves a measure later this month to roll forward those agencies’ property tax rates for 2020.