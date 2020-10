We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

OUTFRONT Media Sports, the collegiate multimedia rights holder for LSU, the University of Maryland, the University of Virginia and eight smaller universities, has been acquired by a new, full-service sports marketing agency—a deal that has the potential to increase multimedia revenues for LSU Athletics.