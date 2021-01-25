New Mooyah restaurant opening in April on Bluebonnet

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

The franchise owners of Mooyah Burgers, Fries and Shakes on Siegen Lane are looking to open a second location—this one on Bluebonnet Boulevard—in April.