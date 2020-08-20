Metro Council defers vote on controversial Murphy Oil gas station for 60 days

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

The Metro Council has deferred for 60 days its vote on whether a property at the corner of Old Hammond and Airline highways should be rezoned to make way for a proposed Murphy Oil gas station. The gas station has been at the center of controversy in recent weeks, with members of the Sharpstowne and Sherwood Forest homeowners associations flooding Wednesday’s council meeting with 100-plus letters opposing its construction.