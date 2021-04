We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

LSU Senior Associate Athletics Director Miriam Segar, who was disciplined last month by the university for her alleged mishandling of reports of sexual violence and misconduct against LSU athletes, is preparing to sue Husch Blackwell, the Texas law firm that investigated the school’s Title IX reporting procedures and policies.