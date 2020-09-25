Friday, September 25, 2020 Insider Louisiana state government faring better than private sector on employment By Caitie Burkes - September 25, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print While the pandemic is causing Louisiana’s private sector and local governments to shed thousands of jobs, it isn’t having the same effect on state government employment. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in