Monday, April 8, 2024 Insider Landscaping firm expands into Baton Rouge By Jordan Arceneaux - April 8, 2024 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint A New Orleans-based landscaping firm with several noteworthy commercial clients is expanding its footprint into the Capital Region. Mullin purchased a facility on Florida Boulevard near Sherwoo… Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in