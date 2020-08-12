Kennedy opposes Trump pick to investor protection board due to Stanford Group ties

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has once again postponed oral arguments that had been scheduled for late July in the class-action suit filed locally on behalf of some 900 mostly Baton Rouge-based victims of the Stanford Group. No date has yet been set for the hearing, which was originally scheduled for May then moved because of the pandemic. But it’s the latest setback in a nearly decade-long case that at times has seemed promising for the victims and at other times hopeless.