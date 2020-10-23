Juban Square shopping center nears completion

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

Construction on the new 23,000-square-foot shopping center Juban Square, across from Juban Crossing in Denham Springs, is nearing completion, with tenants expected to start moving in next month.