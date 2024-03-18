Monday, March 18, 2024 Insider Four-story hotel proposed for Howell Place By Jordan Arceneaux - March 18, 2024 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint A Kentucky-based hospitality group is asking local officials to greenlight plans for a new hotel to be built at Howell Place. Daniel Whitley with Arnold Consulting and Engineering Services fi… Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in