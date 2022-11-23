Wednesday, November 23, 2022 Insider DSLD buys land for Willow Run subdivision off Staring Lane for $4.9M By Eric L. Taylor - November 23, 2022 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (iStock) DSLD Homes LLC has purchased 70 lots off Staring Lane for $4.9 million that will be part of the Willow Run subdivision, Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in