We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

Nearly five years after the city-parish began looking at ways to update and improve the parking system in downtown Baton Rouge, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s administration is poised to award two contracts for different components of the system, signaling the end of the process is near.