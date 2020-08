We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

As some of Baton Rouge’s private and independent schools fully reopen their campuses, Louisiana’s child care providers are trying to follow suit, despite a series of setbacks. Back in March, when Louisiana’s stay-at-home order went into effect, some 70% of the state’s licensed early learning centers shut down. To date, that number has flipped, with about 70% having reopened.