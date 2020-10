We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

The owners of Coyote Moon Crystals & Gifts, a spiritual boutique on Perkins Road, have opened a new sister shop in the Goodwood Village shopping center on Jefferson Highway, near Government Street.