Chad Hughes demolishing house on high-profile Government Street

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

Demolition has begun at the house on the corner of Government Street and Beverly Drive, near Elsie’s Plate and Pie, though there are no set plans for the property’s future use.