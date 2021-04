We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, and Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, along with 18 other Republican senators sent a letter to Jeffrey Bezos questioning why Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words, a documentary about the life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was removed from Amazon’s streaming service.