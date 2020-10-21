Wednesday, October 21, 2020 Insider Bridge Center scheduled to open in December By Caitie Burkes - October 21, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print The site of the Bridge Center for Hope prior to construction. (Google maps photo) The Bridge Center for Hope is slated to open its doors to the public sometime in December, after construction on the 24,000-square-foot facility is expected to wrap in mid-November. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in