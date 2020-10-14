Bocage-area Papa John’s Pizza property sold to Miami investor

By
-
The Papa John’s Pizza property on Jefferson Highway, near its intersection with Corporate Boulevard and Old Hammond Highway, has sold for nearly $1 million. 

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.