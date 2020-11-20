Losing streak continues for Baton Rouge riverboat casinos

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

Like most of the casinos in the state, Baton Rouge’s trio of riverboat casinos mostly saw revenues decline last month, both compared to September and the year prior.