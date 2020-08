We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Baton Rouge gained 8,900 jobs from June to July, but lost 27,700 jobs from July 2019, according to preliminary July 2020 data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, which shows Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 9.4%.