Not only does the lone independent poll released so far in the Baton Rouge mayor’s race show incumbent Sharon Weston Broome far ahead of her opponents with 41% of support, but new details from the poll also give Broome a comfortable lead among a key demographic she needs to get reelected—moderate, swing voters.