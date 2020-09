We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Liberty Business Exchange, a Dallas-based association of business brokers, is expanding its consulting services to the Baton Rouge area through a new Louisiana affiliate business called GPS Business Brokers, headquartered at the Louisiana Business and Technology Center in the LSU Innovation Park.