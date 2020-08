We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Baton Rouge-area residents have been flocking outdoors in record numbers, delivering a major boon to local custom pool builders, who are seeing their sales rise as more homebound clients funnel more dollars into their backyards. However, the unexpected demand has led to supply chain issues, workforce shortages and project backlogs that, in some cases, stretch back several months.