Friday, October 16, 2020 Insider $240M solar energy manufacturing facility proposed for West Baton Rouge By Holly Duchmann - October 16, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print A San Francisco-based firm has filed an advanced notice with Louisiana Economic Development for a new solar energy manufacturing facility to be built in West Baton Rouge Parish in 2022. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in