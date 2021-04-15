National business leaders call for ambitious climate goal; LMOGA urges balance

More than 300 businesses and investors, including such giants as Apple, Google, Microsoft and Coca-Cola, are calling on President Joe Biden’s administration to set an ambitious climate change goal that would cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030.

The target would nearly double the nation’s previous commitment and require dramatic changes in the power, transportation and other sectors. Biden is considering options for expected carbon reductions by 2030 ahead of a virtual climate summit the U.S. is hosting later this month.

“A bold 2030 target is needed to catalyze a zero-emissions future, spur a robust economic recovery, create millions of well-paying jobs and allow the U.S. to ‘build back better’ from the pandemic,″ the businesses and investors said in a letter to Biden.

The so-called Nationally Determined Contribution is a key milestone as Biden moves toward his ultimate goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Biden has promised to reveal the nonbinding but symbolically important 2030 goal before the Earth Day summit opens April 22..

In response to the business push, the Louisiana Midcontinent Oil and Gas Association says the organization shares the desire to tackle climate change and that the industry is investing in new technology and innovations to help achieve meaningful emissions reductions, says LMOGA president Tyler Gray in a statement.

“We need smart, sound transitional policies to successfully achieve our climate goals and any emissions target should reflect the reality that long-term demand for energy will continue to grow. We encourage the Biden administration to balance economic growth and energy security with environmental goals.” See the full story about the business letter.