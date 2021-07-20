Tyler Gray stepping down as LMOGA president

Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association President Tyler Gray will step down from his role effective Aug. 31, the association announced today.

Gray says in a prepared statement that he is looking forward to a new opportunity locally that will allow him to continue working with LMOGA in support of oil and natural gas industry issues while spending more time with his family, though he doesn’t say what his new job will be.

Before stepping into the role as president of LMOGA in January 2019, Gray served as general counsel of the organization for five years. Over the past decade, Gray has served in several legal and legislative positions in federal, state, and local government. Gray is the youngest president in the association’s 98-year history.

Lavelle Edmondson, LMOGA’s board chair says the organization will announce its new leadership “once the transition is finalized.”