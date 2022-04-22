TotalEnergies signs Cameron LNG expansion agreement 

TotalEnergies has signed a “heads of agreement” with Sempra Infrastructure, Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment for the expansion of Cameron LNG, an LNG production and export facility near Lake Charles, according to LNG Industry News.

The expansion includes the development of a fourth train with a production capacity of 6.75 million tons per year. It will also include design enhancements including electric drive technology aimed at reducing emissions at the facility.

Cameron LNG is advancing the development of this project with the selection of two contractors to conduct a competitive front-end engineering design in view of the selection of the engineering, procurement and construction contractor. Read the entire story.

This story was included in 10/12 Industry Report’s free weekly e-newsletter. Subscribe here to keep up with Louisiana industry news.