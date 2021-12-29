Study: Calcasieu Ship Channel accounts for $39 billion in GDP

A study commissioned by the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District recently found that the Calcasieu Ship Channel is responsible for $39 billion, or two-thirds, of the GDP ofCalcasieu and Cameron parishes, KPLC News reports.

The study was conducted by Martin Associates. To calculate the local economic impact, the study measured economic impacts on the Lake Charles Metropolitan Statistical Area, Calcasieu and Cameron parishes, as well as the nation.

The study shows that cargo moving via the marine terminal along the ship channel in 2020 supported 158,485 jobs nationwide. That includes 108,773 jobs in Louisiana, 42,075 in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes, and 13,279 direct jobs locally. Read the entire story.

