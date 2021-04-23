Strategic Biofuels plans to develop renewable fuels plant in north Louisiana 

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Paul Schubert, CEO of Strategic Biofuels LLC, today announced that the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Louisiana Green Fuels, plans to develop a renewable diesel plant near the Caldwell Parish seat of Columbia.

The plant, which would be on a 171-acre site at the Port of Columbia, would produce up to 32 million gallons of renewable fuel annually through established refinery processes with wood waste as the feedstock. The company is completing feasibility and financing phases for the project in anticipation of a final investment decision by late 2022.

Through the project, Louisiana Green Fuels would make a capital investment of at least $700 million. The company would create 76 new direct jobs, with an average annual salary of more than $68,000, plus benefits.

Strategic Biofuels has raised 85% of its early-stage financing from investors in north Louisiana. In addition to the Columbia renewable diesel refinery, the company envisions the development of additional Louisiana refineries that would target production of renewable aviation fuel, as well as diesel.

Louisiana Economic Development began formal discussions with Strategic Biofuels about the potential Louisiana Green Fuels project in July 2020. With a final investment decision, the state would negotiate a competitive incentive package to secure the project.

Following the final investment decision by Strategic Biofuels and construction, plant operations would begin in mid-2025. See the announcement.