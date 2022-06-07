Sen. Kennedy talks Ida recovery, oil lease delays, inflation  

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy fielded questions in Houma last Thursday at a luncheon hosted by the South Central Industrial Association and Bayou Industry Group, according to Houma Today. Topics included the Hurricane Ida recovery, the Biden administration’s delay of oil leasing in the Gulf of Mexico, and historically high U.S. inflation.

Kennedy said hurricane-recovery efforts have been logjammed by bureaucracy at the state and federal levels. “They have to follow rules and regulations, and I know that,” he added. “It’s just that when you distribute the money through HUD block grants, they have a bureaucracy that is impenetrable.”

Kennedy also shared the same sentiments as oil and gas industry officials who have long criticized the Biden administration’s efforts to reduce oil production as part of a broader campaign pledge to curb global warming. Read the entire story.

