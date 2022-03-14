Renewable diesel plant advances to next stage in development process

Strategic Biofuels has cleared a large hurdle in the development of its $700 million Louisiana Green Fuels renewable diesel plant near the Caldwell Parish seat of Columbia.

The company today announced it has completed feasibility studies for the refinery and is moving on to the next stage of engineering and development. The plant, which will be built on a 171-acre site at the Port of Columbia, will produce up to 32 million gallons of renewable fuel annually through established refinery processes with wood waste as the feedstock.

Today’s announcement is significant because many projects, especially those in renewable fuels, do not move past feasibility studies, says Paul Schubert, CEO of Strategic Biofuels, in a prepared statement.

“We’ve demonstrated that further investment is warranted and raised the funds that allow us to advance the project to the next phase,” Schuber says. “This front-end engineering development stage will progress the project to the point where it can be fully financed in order to begin construction in early 2023.”

Louisiana Green Fuels is one of several renewable fuel plants in the works in Louisiana including Grön Fuels’ proposed $9.2 billion complex near Baton Rouge, Delta Biofuels’ project in Jeanerette and a plan by PBF Chalmette Refinery to convert one of its units to renewable diesel production.

