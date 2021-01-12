Quebec company acquires Baton Rouge’s Drillco

Baton Rouge’s Drillco is one of two companies acquired by a Montreal, Quebec-based company on a quest to become a global leader for productivity in the metalworking industry.

Walter Surface Technologies last week announced it had acquired the Louisiana premium cutting tools company, along with Minnesota’s Triumph Twist Drill, which manufactures tooling and drilling solutions.

Both companies will continue to operate under their own respective brands. The transaction is effective immediately and activities for both customers and suppliers remain unchanged.

Drillco, located on South Choctaw Drive, was founded in 1978 and offers domestic and imported metal cutting tools including drills, taps, dies, reamers, annular cutters, magnetic drill machines and more.

