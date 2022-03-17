Bill positions Louisiana to get nearly $200M for abandoned well fixes

A Louisiana lawmaker has proposed legislation that would position the state to receive nearly $200 million in federal funding to fix abandoned oil and gas wells.

Senate Bill 245, sponsored by Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, would give the state Department of Natural Resources more flexibility on how much it can spend to plug and restore orphaned oil wells in a given fiscal year.

There are roughly 4,600 orphaned oil and gas wells across Louisiana, many of which are leaking and polluting the environment. The total price tag to fix all of them has been estimated at around $650 million.

Enacting the legislation, Allain says, will allow the department to maximize the amount of money the state can receive from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Joe Biden signed into law in November.

Louisiana is slated to receive an initial $25 million grant and can compete among 26 states for a share of $2 billion that will be allocated based on performance. States that are more economically efficient at fixing abandoned wells can receive larger shares.

“We never imagined that we would have this kind of money,” Allain says.

Under current law, the state can fix nonpriority wells only if doing so doesn’t limit the number of priority sites that could have been restored in a given fiscal year. The legislation would, among other things, give the DNR secretary the authority to combine more nonpriority wells into attractive bid packages. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.