Praxair to build hydrogen plant in Louisiana

Praxair Inc. announced plans this morning to build a large-scale hydrogen plant in Louisiana after signing a long-term supply contract with a major refinery in the area. The announcement did not say which refinery or where the plant will be built.



The industrial gas company, a subsidiary of Irish chemical giant Linde plc, says the new plant will start-up in 2021 and be one of the largest hydrogen production units in the U.S.

Linde Engineering says it has been selected to provide a state-of-the-art process design for the plant as part of Praxair’s contract with the refinery. Once complete, this project will increase Praxair’s U.S. Gulf Coast hydrogen capacity to more than 1.7 billion standard cubic feet per day.



Hydrogen is used by petroleum refiners to produce transportation fuels and by chemical companies to make some specialty chemicals and intermediates. Praxair also recently started a new carbon monoxide unit at is Geismar manufacturing site. Read the full announcement.