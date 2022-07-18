Pattern Energy acquires SunZia Transmission project from MMR subsidiary

Pattern Energy Group LP announced it has acquired the SunZia Transmission project from Baton Rouge-based MMR Group subsidiary SouthWestern Power Group. SunZia is a 550-mile bi-directional high-voltage transmission line between central New Mexico and south-central Arizona, with the capacity to transport up to 3,000 megawatts.

SouthWestern Power Group will maintain ownership of a second 500-kilovolt high-voltage transmission line, the El Rio Sol Transmission.

MMR, parent company of SouthWestern Power Group, is a privately owned construction services firm headed by founder, President and CEO James “Pepper” Rutland, who was inducted into Business Report’s Business Hall of Fame earlier this year. Under Rutland’s leadership, MMR has grown into the largest privately owned merit shop electrical and instrumentation contractor in the U.S. and has more than 30 offices in North and South America. Read about Rutland’s life and business philosophy in this Business Report story.