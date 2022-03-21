Oil companies put more rigs back to work, but output increases little 

American frackers are raising the number of drilling rigs in oil fields by more than 20%, but don’t expect a similarly sized increase in production, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Though the number of active U.S. oil-directed rigs has grown by roughly one-fifth in the past six months, much of the new activity is to make up for a depleted inventory of wells drilled before the pandemic, executives say. Frackers brought the best of those online last year instead of drilling new ones and will have to drill more than usual this year to offset those lost wells.

Following calls by the Biden administration and others to raise production and help quell rising oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, shale executives have pointed to a number of bottlenecks that limit their ability to increase production quickly this year, including supply chain issues, wary investors and limits to their remaining drilling inventory.

Another significant constraint is the loss of thousands of ready-to-go wells, known as drilled but uncompleted wells, or DUCs, which companies had amassed last decade, then used up to survive the pandemic. Read the full story.