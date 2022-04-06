Occidental, Weyerhaeuser considering Louisiana for carbon capture hub

Occidental Petroleum’s Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary and Weyerhaeuser are evaluating a potential carbon capture and sequestration project in Louisiana, according to investing website Seeking Alpha.

The companies say their lease agreement provides exclusive rights to develop and operate a CCS hub on more than 30,000 acres of subsurface pore space controlled by Weyerhaeuser, which Oxy Low Carbon would use to permanently sequester industrial carbon dioxide in underground geologic formations not associated with oil and gas production.

Weyerhaeuser would continue to manage the above-ground acreage as a working forest. Read the entire article.

