New maritime money could fund Baton Rouge container on barge service

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration announced last week that it would add another $14.8 million in available funding to the America’s Marine Highway Program (AMHP), according to Transportation Today.

Portions of the funding could be used for the Baton Rouge to New Orleans Shuttle Service, which provides container on barge shuttle service between the Port of Greater Baton Rouge and the Port of New Orleans.

The maritime administration has extended the funding application deadline to June 17. The AMHP supports the increased use of the nation’s navigable waterways to relieve interstate and rail congestion, as well as to provide new and efficient transportation options. Read the entire story.

