Mid South Extrusion planning $4.9M expansion of north Louisiana facility 

Mid South Extrusion, which produces polyethylene film for food packaging and other consumer and industrial uses, is investing $4.9 million to add a 12th production line at its manufacturing facility in Monroe.

The company will retain 170 jobs and create eight direct new jobs, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

The additional line will allow the company to meet the growing demand for polyethylene film, the thin, lightweight plastic sheeting used to seal and protect a variety of industrial and consumer products. The new production line is a direct response to the growing demand for food packaging, and comes on the heels of the Global Food Safety Initiative’s certification of the company’s food safety management systems.

Installation is expected to be complete and the new production line commercially operational by the end of 2022.

Since it was established in 1986, Mid South Extrusion has steadily expanded its operation from a 17,000-square-foot facility with four employees to a 215,000-square-foot site with nearly 200 employees.

To secure Mid South’s investment in Monroe, the state of Louisiana provided the company with a competitive incentive package that includes $170,000 from the state’s Retention and Modernization Program. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Enterprise Zone and Industrial Tax Exemption programs. See the announcement.