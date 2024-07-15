An LSU webinar will share CO2 research focused on Lake Maurepas

An upcoming webinar hosted by LSU will offer insight into ongoing research into the potential risks and benefits of CO2 storage in Louisiana’s geological formations, with a focus on Lake Maurepas.

The LSU Institute for Energy Innovation will review progress of one of its independent research projects on carbon sequestration being done by Frank Tsai and his team. Viewers can submit questions to Tsai and the institute’s director, Brad Ives.

Locally, Lake Maurepas has been a hotbed of community controversy over carbon storage. Industrial chemical company Air Products wants to drill wells in Lake Maurepas to inject 5 million tons of carbon dioxide per year about a mile below the lakebed. It’s part of a $4.5 billion hydrogen manufacturing complex in adjacent Ascension Parish that would use carbon capture and sequestration, or CCS, technology to pipe the pollution under the lake to avoid releasing it into the atmosphere.

The research, which is still in progress, is focused on analyzing Lake Maurepas’ geology―including faulting and shale layer continuity, which are critical for carbon containment―as well as carbon migration patterns to predict how carbon might move through the lake’s subsurface environment. Baseline CO2 levels in the region’s ground and surface water as well as ground movement monitoring are also part of the study.

The webinar is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 25. Register here.