LSU to help BASF create production ‘soft sensors’ using AI

BASF Geismar is collaborating with LSU chemical engineers to better understand and predict its own production ebbs and flows using artificial intelligence, according to an LSU announcement.

BASF engineers asked LSU to develop AI and machine learning solutions to help organize its data and understand how changes in one production unit might force different operating conditions in other, connected units.

As part of the effort, BASF is asking LSU to develop what it calls soft sensors, which are entirely driven by data. The project adds to an ongoing partnership between LSU and BASF to develop emerging engineering talent for Louisiana. BASF Geismar supplies products to a wide variety of industries, including agriculture, construction, energy and health. Read the entire announcement.

