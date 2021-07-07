LSU engineer researching how to catch oil and gas leaks faster 

An LSU engineering professor is working to leverage new fiber optic technology to more quickly detect oil and gas leaks, potentially saving industrial firms and municipalities millions in cleanup costs.

According to an LSU announcement, LSU petroleum engineering assistant professor Jyotsna Sharma, funded by a $750,000 Department of Energy grant, is researching how quantum-enhanced fiber-optic sensors can better catch changes pointing to small leaks along underwater and underground oil and gas pipelines.

Current commercial techniques are limited by background noise, either from pump and fluid handling or ocean waves.

“We believe that the recent developments in quantum information science can lead to a paradigm shift in the field with the potential for a large impact for oil and gas applications through improvements in monitoring technology for earlier identification and warning,” Sharma says.

After performing initial tests at the lab, Sharma’s research team will test the new techniques under real-life conditions at a 5,000-ft.-deep high-pressure test well operated by LSU.