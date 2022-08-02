Louisiana’s biofuels market entry energizes timber industry

Gov. John Bel Edwards and other officials recently announced the construction of a $110 million sawmill by British Columbia-based Teal Jones. The groundbreaking highlighted the rapid expansion of lumber production in Louisiana in the past 14 months.

Between May 2021 and April of this year, six new projects were announced, adding up to nearly $700 million in new investment, NOLA.com reports. State economic development officials have estimated that the projects could add more than 2,000 jobs in total.

Two south Louisiana projects that use wood pellets for biofuel have been announced, adding to the market for lumber byproducts. Arbor Renewable Gas said in June that it plans to put a plant in West Baton Rouge, and Origin Materials in February announced plans to put a plant in Ascension Parish.

Drax, a U.K.-based company, already has three plants in Louisiana where they produce wood pellets that are used for fuel, some of which is shipped to England for use in electricity generation.

While crops like sugar and rice are often seen as the behemoths of Louisiana agriculture, trees account for the state’s biggest ag business by revenue. Louisiana’s 14 million acres of forests cover nearly half of the state. Read the entire story.

