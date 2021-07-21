Louisiana’s Dan Brouillette named division president at Sempra 

Louisiana native Dan Brouillette, who served as energy secretary under former President Donald Trump, has been hired as president of a new division at energy giant Sempra, which operates Cameron LNG near Lake Charles.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Brouillette started his new job July 6 with Sempra’s infrastructure business unit and will work out of Houston, where the company has regional offices. He will focus on market development and external affairs.

Brouillette came to the Trump administration in early 2017, serving as deputy secretary at the Department of Energy under Rick Perry. After Perry stepped down in December 2019, Brouillette took over the top spot through the conclusion of the Trump presidency in January. Notably, he was confirmed by the Senate in a 70-15 vote that saw a number of Democrats, including Richard Durbin of Illinois and Tom Udall of New Mexico, voting yes.

In his time at DOE, Brouillette promoted a policy of pursuing “American energy dominance” and supported the export of LNG to foreign markets.

Mike Doyle, senior equities analyst for utilities at Edward Jones, tells The San Diego Union-Tribune that Sempra’s hiring of Brouillette makes sense.

“He’s been on the public side as energy secretary and he’s been in the private side as well,” Doyle said. “In terms of building relationships to get contracts signed, I would imagine his international ties would be helpful to see who may need exports.”

The San Diego Union-Tribune has the full story.

This story was featured in 10/12 Industry Report. Subscribe to the free 10/12 Weekly e-newsletter to keep up with south Louisiana industry news.