Louisiana’s construction climate ranks 19th best in US

Louisiana ranks 19th overall on Building America’s annual Merit Shop Scorecard for the construction industry, the organization announced Tuesday.

The state ranks well in some departments, scoring an A for categories like project labor agreements, right to work and public-private partnerships.

However, Louisiana falls behind in workforce development incentives, or financially incentivizing employers to train workers through industry-recognized programs; career and technical education, or the percentage of CTE graduates placed in post-secondary schools or careers; and job growth rate.

Construction employment decreased in Louisiana by 1.8% in October, and labor shortages continue to slow industry growth across the country. But state projects funded by the federal infrastructure bill should help alleviate those shortages in the coming months.