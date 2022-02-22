Louisiana’s chemical industry could benefit from Ukraine crisis

Energy shocks related to the Ukraine crisis could have an upside for Louisiana’s petrochemical industry, though businesses and other consumers may pay more for gasoline and electricity, says David Dismukes, who directs the LSU Center for Energy Studies.

Russia is part of the group of oil-producing nations known as OPEC+, which already is having trouble hitting its production targets. Possible sanctions on Russia could help push oil prices to $100 a barrel or higher.

But rather than increasing production, domestic oil drillers are “sticking to commitments they made to limit production and return more cash to shareholders, an effort to win back investors who fled the industry after years of poor returns,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

Louisiana’s chemical industry also is likely to pay more for natural gas and electricity, but it probably won’t be hit as hard as foreign competitors that rely on oil, which could “very strongly benefit U.S. chemicals,” Dismukes says.

“Their costs are going to be up some, but not as much as other people’s costs,” he says.

Asia and Europe may be forced to rely more on natural gas imports. While the export capacity for Louisiana’s liquified natural gas sector is pretty close to maxed out, the current crisis could spur companies planning new projects to make the final investment decision to go forward, Dismukes suggests.