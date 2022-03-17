Louisiana seeks federal money for hydrogen research 

Louisiana plans to partner with Arkansas and Oklahoma to form a regional research hub in developing “clean hydrogen,” WWNO-TV reports.

The bulk of the $8 billion available in federal money would fund at least four clean hydrogen regional hubs. The three states would compete for the federal funding together, and, if awarded, share any information that comes out of the research within their universities or the private sector. Leaders of each state said their interests are aligned and already connected by pipeline networks, railroad and river transport, and oil and gas production.

The move comes after the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law dedicated $9.5 billion toward ramping up the use of hydrogen as fuel in order to reduce carbon emissions and limit global warming.

“This is an extension of Louisiana’s ongoing efforts in diversifying the makeup of our energy sources and ensuring an economically and environmentally balanced approach to cleaner use of traditional fuels and transition to new potential energy sources,” Gov. John Bel Edwards says in a press release. Read the entire story.

